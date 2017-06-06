Women’s cricket national team to participate in Genocide tourney

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Kenya women’s national cricket team leaves Nairobi tomorrow, June 7 for Kigali, Rwanda to play in the Kwibuka Cricket for Peace tournament

The four-day event that commemorates the 1994 Rwanda Genocide is due on Thursday, June 8 to Sunday June 10, after which the Kenyan girls return home the same evening.

The third edition of the showpiece will feature four teams from three countries. Kenya and hosts Rwanda field a mix of youth and senior teams players, whereas Uganda has entered two teams, their U-23 side and their under 19 girls squad.

Kenya will be seeking to recapture the title they won in the inaugural edition in 2015. Tutored by Lameck Onyango, the lineup relinquished the title last year when they skipped the event.

The Rwanda-bound side includes Margaret Banja (captain), Sarah Bhakita, Sylvia Kinyua, Mary Wambui, Queentor Abel, Ruth Mwihaki, Ruth Ambiyo, Edith Waithaka, Esther Wangari, Alice Muoki, Mako Wako, Venessa Adhiambo, Flavia Atieno and Veronica Abuga.

The squad will be headed by coach Lameck Onyango, Lydia Kaparo is the team manager and Moses Muturi travels as the physiotherapist.

The tournament schedule is as follows:-

8-Jun-17 9:00am Rwanda v/s Uganda U19 Match 1

8-Jun-17 2:00pm Uganda U23 v/s Kenya Match 2

9-Jun-17 9:00am Kenya v/s Uganda U19 Match 3

9-Jun-17 2:00pm Rwanda v/s Uganda U23 Match 4

10-Jun-17 9:00am Rwanda v/s Kenya Match 5

10-Jun-17 2:00pm Uganda U23 v/s Uganda U19 Match 6

11-Jun-17 9:00am 3rd place play-off Match 7

11-Jun-17 2:00pm Final Match Match 8

about the author: Polosa