Woman Charged In Court For Selling Maize Flour At Ksh. 140

1 SHARES Share Tweet

A business woman in Makueni County has been arraigned in court and charged with swindling customers by selling a 2kg packet of maize flour at 140 shillings instead of the government recommended Sh90.

Jacinta Mwikali, who operates a shop in Kiboko market had been arrested following an operation conducted on by the Makindu Assistant County Commissioner (ACC) Auma Anyumba with the help of area Chiefs.

The state counsel told the court that the accused had committed an offence by selling an essential commodity at a higher price contrary to essential goods act.

Jacinta Mwikali had appeared before Senior Resident Magistrate David Ndungi in Makindu law courts where she was charged with the offense which attracts a penalty of up to Sh1 million.

about the author: Claret Adhiambo