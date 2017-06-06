Sportpesa Mega Jackpot Winner Abisai Opens His Studio Office

59 SHARES Share Tweet

Sportpesa 221 million mega jackpot winner Samuel Abisai seems to have made a smart investment choice.

In a recent photo, Abisai shared a sneak peak of his soon to be opened studio office saying how he aims to improve his business and service to his clients.

Before his luck, Abisai was a clothes designer and many thought with his new earned cash he would leave the profession for a more lucrative one.



Abisai has however stuck to his passion and has even got himself an office together with models to help grow his brand as well as give him an edge in a highly competitive field.

“As we finalize our dream office /studio this month ….hope you’ll be one of our first clients… improving on our services …pretty designs…quick delivery …enjoy a glass of juice as you wait to be served…#abisakidedesigner” Abisai captioned a photo of his dream studio.

