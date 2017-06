23 SHARES Share Tweet

One person has reportedly died and 20 others have been admitted in hospital due to cholera out break in Mukuru kwa Njenga Slums In Nairobi.

Speaking to Ghetto radio news a resident of Mukuru and one of the victims of the outbreak said that the admitted victims are workers of Bashu Company.

The residents say the death has come despite area chief’s move to ban roadside food vendors.

They are urging the authority concerned to help the victims get medication.

MALUKI BERNARD



about the author: Ghetto Radio