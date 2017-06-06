One On One With Doc From The Real Househelps Of Kawangware

24 SHARES Share Tweet

You have probably seen him on your screens or even spotted his face on some Safaricom billboards in Nairobi.

He played the witty doctor in The Real Househelps of Kawangware sometime back however little is known about the doctor who has always been so intent in keeping his private life under wraps.



Jack Mutinda alias ‘DOC’ of The Real Househelps Of Kawangware started off acting professionally when he joined Kenya Institute of Mass Communication back in 2010 when he had his first screen experience in a 3 minute project for the then third years.

He later starred a movie in 2011 titled April full length.

The doctor as he is known in most households has also acted an extra role in popular Kenyan drama series Mali.

He has also played different roles in TRHK, Tahidi High, Inspekta Mwala, Pray and Prey,Sense eight, Visanga, Jane and Abel, Sumu la Penzi and Kijakazi on Maisha Magic.

“Apart from acting i have also done adverts for Safaricom, Isuzu, ERC and Moonlight.” He says.

About his future plans, Doc says he wishes to make it big in the acting industry and to get featured in international movies.

He also hopes that some day he will get a nomination for big awards as well as mentor others out there who are talented but lack a platform to do embrace their dreams.

