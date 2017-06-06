Low Turn Out In Voter Verification In Exercise In Embakasi East

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission officials in Embakasi East Constituency have raised concern over the low turn out in the voter details verification exercise in the area.

Officials at the Tassia Catholic polling station says only 5,000 voters have verified their votes out of a possible 19,000 registered voters in the area.

Collince Maingi a verification clerk at the polling station says many people are not verifying their details due to lack of proper voter education exercise and misguiding social media messages.

Julius Owino a.k.a Majimaji has urged voters to get out and verify their details to avoid inconveniences on the elections date.

Majimaji who was on his door to door campaign urged Embakasi voters to vote for him to experience change.

