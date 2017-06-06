Kenyan Youth Urged To Take Up 1.3 Million Jobs Available Online

0 SHARES Share Tweet

There are only 400,000 Kenyans who work online compared to the 1.3 million jobs that are available.

Speaking to the media, ICT CS Joe Mucheru has today told Kenyans especially the youth to take advantage of these jobs and earn a living.

Mucheru says that the government has started a digital platform called ajira digital program which seeks to provide online jobs for Kenyans.

Training for the digital program started on Monday 10,000 youths in different cities across the country.

Kenya is 5th in the world in unemployment with 40% of the people unemployed.

