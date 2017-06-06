Jason Derulo To Jet In Nairobi

101 SHARES Share Tweet

Coke studio organizers have confirmed Jason Derulo is this year’s guest star set to feature on a special episode themed the Global Fusion Edition.

The American Pop/R&B singer and dancer who is currently riding high with his latest banger ‘Swalla’ is expected to jet into Nairobi, Kenya this week for the recording of Coca-Cola’s flagship African music show: Coke Studio Africa.

This year Coke Studio has merged Coke Studio Africa and Coke Studio South Africa into one,Coke Studio Africa 2017 with the promise of giving a bigger and better coke studio season.

Some of Africa’s best music producers like Masterkraft from Nigeria and DJ Maphorisa from South Africa will be tasked with producing all the African artistes as well as Jason Derulo, after which all the music will be performed and recorded live alongside Coke Studio’s highly talented house band.

Last year, DJ Maphorisa produced music collaborations between Trey Songz and selected Coke Studio African stars.

Coke studio has brought big names in the past such as Wycleff Jean in 2014, Ne-Yo in 2015 and Trey Songz in 2016 to work on a recording with some of Africa’s big names in the music industry.

Coke Studio Africa 2017 includes artistes from South Africa, Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, Ethiopia, Nigeria, Ghana, Angola, Zimbabwe, Togo, Cote d’Ivoire, Madagascar, Mauritius, Mozambique, DRC and Cameroon. The new season is set to premiere in different regions from September this year and will broadcast in more than 30 countries across Africa.

