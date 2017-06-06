Jamaican Artist Stranded in Kenya, Eating Madondo In Muthurwa

0 SHARES Share Tweet

For people who grew up in the 90’s Donovan Banzana Francis is not a new name. The Musician came up with hits like “serious man” and ‘’devils workshop”, is stranded in Kenya since, late December.

It is emerging that Donovan Francis did not sign a valid contract with his promoter Mickey Jones of Maumau Sounds as he embarked on his maiden tour to Kenya.

His first show was supposed to happen on 31st Dec 2016 but due to poor turn out the show was canceled. After that it has been a series of various miss shows for the veteran musician.

Donovan Banzana Francis has also been seen curtain raising for international reggae artists for no pay at all.

Always spotted in various reggae clubs trying to raise money for a decent meal, the artist was heard complaining that he does not even send money home to Ocho Rios Jamaica where his family lives.

Rumor has it that he is seen hustling for food in local joints in “Muthurwa” and “Marikiti”

His promoter further exploited him by charging various sound systems for dub plates cut out by him only for him to get a little or no pay.

It is not clear if the promoter is footing for his house rent, where our sources learnt that Donovan lives in Embakasi

As Kenya is becoming a hub and haven for internationally known Reggae artists, they should be very careful about which promoters to deal with to avoid such huddles.

