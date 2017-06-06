FORMER NEWCASTLE PLAYER DIES AT 30

3 SHARES Share Tweet

Cheick Tiote, a footballer who played for the Ivory Coast and Newcastle United in the English Premier League, has died after collapsing during training with his Chinese club Monday.

Tioté aged 30 collapsed during a training session with the Chinese League One side Beijing Enterprises on Monday. He was subsequently rushed to local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Tioté’s agent Emanuele Palladino confirmed the death of his client in a short statement and asked for the privacy of the player’s family to be respected. Tioté’s wife, Madah, is expecting their third child together this week.

“Mr Tiote has made outstanding contributions to the club since joining, and has won over the club, coaching staff and teammates with his superb skills and professionalism,” said Beijing Enterprises in a statement.

The midfielder represented his country on over 52 occasions, winning the Africa Cup of Nations in 2015.

He was also part of the Ivorian squads at the 2010 and 2014 World Cups.

Senegal striker Demba Ba, who was a teammate of Tiote’s at Newcastle, offered his condolences on social media.

“May Allah gives grant you jannah brother Tiote (sic),” tweeted Ba, who now plays in Turkey with Besiktas.

MALUKI BERNARD / WRITER.

about the author: Polosa