UNEP Hails Kenya’s Move To Ban Plastic Bags

20 SHARES Share Tweet

As Kenya celebrates World Environment Day, United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) has supported the move by Kenyan government to ban the use of plastic paper bags.

Cyrille Siewe, the coordinator UNEP Kenya country programme has today termed the move as an important step in fighting pollution.

Speaking to Ghetto Radio, he said that there is need to increase public participation when it comes to fighting pollution and creating a safe environment.

The UNEP theme for this year’s environment day is connecting people to the environment and nature.

Kenya is set to host the third meeting of the UN Environment Assembly from 4-6 December 2017.

BETH MUGO



about the author: Ghetto Radio