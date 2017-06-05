Why Ugandan Man Wants Court To Exhume Ivan Ssemwanga’s Body

20 SHARES Share Tweet

A man in Uganda has moved to court asking for Ivan’s remains to be removed from his grave less than a week after he was buried.

The family is yet to come into terms with the tycoon’s death and now they are being subjected to another bout of sleepless nights over the court’s petition.

The man, Abey Mgugu has moved to court with the intention of compelling Bank of Uganda and A-plus Funeral Services to exhume the body of Ivan so that all the currencies that were thrown in his grave could be recovered.

In his petition, Mr. Mbugu argues that the deceased’s body should be exhumed for the purposes of respecting the currency of Uganda and other countries.

The petition further requests that the recovered money should be put back in to circulation.

“The purposes of the said monies put into the grave were misused and there was wastage of public property thereby violating social and economic rights of other people,” said Abey Mgugu.

Ivan’s rich gang crew threw money into his grave before the body was placed in the grave.

about the author: Ghetto Radio