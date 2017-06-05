0 SHARES Share Tweet

Regional under 19 and under 15 boys’ leagues bowl off this weekend across three venues, Nairobi, Mombasa and Nakuru.

These age group events will run every weekend for the next six weeks starting June 3rd to July 9th.

The U15 category will play T20, while U19 engage in 30-Overs matches.

Nairobi has the highest entries of the three zones where 10 outfits- six U15 and four U19 teams- have entered in the round robin format competition.

Eight squads (four in each class) have enrolled in the Nakuru showdown, whereas Mombasa has six, three in each age group. All the three regions will play in round robin format.

Nairobi’s U15 opener will see the Chuis come face-to-face with Swaras at the Starehe Boys Centre at 8:30am and thereafter Dumas confront hosts Kifarus.

Simbas and Ndovus under 15 lock horns next weekend as Nairobi’s U19 teams start their competitions the same weekend.

In Nakuru, Flamingo U15 take on Eagles before Falcons and Hawks entertain each other at Rift Valley Sports Club on Saturday, June 3 in the morning and afternoon respectively.

The Nakuru U19 clashes will bowl off on Sunday, June 4 as Milimani Strikers meet Langa Langa Warriors and Elementaita Sixers invite Menengai Bashers at the Rift Valley Sports Club.

Mombasa will stage two ties over the weekend with the U15 face-off involves Dolphins and Sharks on Saturday, June 3 at the Mombasa Sports Club. In the U19 clash at the coastal city, the Islanders invite Highlanders to their crease (MSC) on Sunday, June 4.

The event’s organizing committee comprising of Development Director – Raja Sarkar, CK General Manager – Josphat Murithi, Development Managers – Sibtain Kassamali and David Odhiambo were upbeat ahead of the games that kick-off tomorrow.

