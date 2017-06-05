Real Madrid Trash Juventus 4-1 to Win the Champions League

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Real Madrid sealed a historic win as they overcame a nervy opening half to earn a 12th European cup win , the First back to back in the champions League era and claimed a third Champions League in just four years. thanks to goals from Ronaldo (2) , Casemiro and Marco Asensio.

Ronaldo’s double meant he became the first man to score in three Champions League finals. He finishes the season for the fifth straight year as the competition’s top scorer with 12 goals and the Portuguese moves closer to matching Lionel Messi’s record of winning the Ballon d’Or five times.

In a game that was billed as the best attack versus the best defense in Europe, Real Madrid laid claim to both as they refused to give Juventus ´two tailsmen in Gonzolo Higuain and Paualo Dybala an inch while continuing to look dangerous up front.

Ronaldo gave Real Madrid the lead after 20 minutes when he slotted home thanks to Leonard Bonucii deflection . With Gianluigi Buffon sprawling for it, he had no chance of stopping the LaLiga champions from taking the lead.

Juventus had restored parity just seven minutes later when Mario Mandzukic looped an overhead kick over the head of Keylor Navas as the Coasta Rican Scrambled to get a hand to it. Juventus grabbed the game by the collar at that point and it was starting to feel like an excercise in survival for the reigning champions.

Whatever Zidane said at half-time took hold of Real Madrid because Isco, who had been peripheral, got involved and Modric started to really take control of the middle. The rest is history because Casemiro struck on 61 minute from outside the box to give Real Madrid their Second lead of the night. The Shot took a deflection off sami khedira and with Buffon sprawling again , real Madrid poked their heads back in front.

That lead was doubled just three minutes later when Modric crossed only for Ronaldo to clip one beyond Buffon in the Coolest of fashion of and at that point , it seemed like lights out for the serie A Their slender hopes were dealt another blow when Juan Cuadrado was sent off for two yellows within 17 minutes of coming on as a sub when he fouled Ronaldo for his first and then stood on Sergio Ramos for his second to receive his marching orders.

Those very slender hopes dissipated into the Cardiff night sky when Marco Asesio Finished after some great work by marco down the left hand side to make the score 4-1 and as good as guarantee Real Madrid their second Champions League in as many years and their third in four.

Zinedine Zidane has managed 20 champions league games and and won it twice while Ronaldo continues to break records in the competition. His two goals push him one ahead of Lionel Messi in the Champions League this season and he has now won the competition’s top scorer on six occasions.

