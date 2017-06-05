Nairobi Luhya Community Threatens To Ditch ODM Over Unfair Representation

38 SHARES Share Tweet

A section of Luhya community in Nairobi has threatened to ditch ODM over unfair representation of candidates in the nominations list presented to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission.

The voters under the banner Luhya Unity Purpose Forum have threatened to use their numerical strength to against what they term as imposed ODM MCAs in Mathare and other parts of Nairobi.

They claim that their candidates Herbert Muganda Mabatini ward aspirant and Boniface Abuko Ngei Aspirants were corruptly removed from the final party list presented to IEBC.

“We now declare orange is no longer a sweet fruit but a bitter one. It is bitter and legal to be swallowed

by the Luhya community,” they said.

The group further accused Nairobi Governor Dr Evans Kidero and ODM Mathare aspirant Anthony Oluochi ‘Wakili’ for being behind the removal of the Luhya aspirants from the party’s list.

“In Mathare orange democratic movement leadership including the Governor of Nairobi His

Excellence Evans Kidero, ODM Mathare aspirant Anthony Oluochi ‘Wakili’ and MCA’S for

Mashemeji segment have used Luhya community as voting machines and has clumping group

in pushed arena to ascent to power and help their own,” they lamented.

about the author: Ghetto Radio