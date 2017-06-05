Mumias Sugar Company Manager Shot Dead

27 SHARES Share Tweet

Mumias Sugar Company legal manager was on Sunday night shot dead in cold blood at his home in Kakamega County.

Ronald Joseph Lubya who is also the company secretary was shot once in the head by three gunmen who were demanding documents and cash at his new Matungu home.

Lubya was with his wife when the gunmen attacked at around 10.30 pm, police said. The criminals stole household ‎goods and the family vehicle, a Toyota Harrier, which they used to escape in.

Lubya, a seasoned lawyer for various companies had apparently received a call and got out of his house.

He had bought the piece of land where he built the house. he was confronted by three gunmen who shot him in the head and later dragged him to his house where they ransacked for documents and cash. They failed to get money

They turned on the wife and harassed her. Western police commander Moses Ombati said the gang later loaded some stolen items onto the victims’ car and escaped.



