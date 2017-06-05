Man Charged With Defiling Daughter Repeatedly For Three Months

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A 47 year old man has been arraigned in court and charged with defilement.

It is alleged that George Odhiambo Oyoo defiled his 10 year old daughter between the month of March and May this year at Riverside estate in Ruaraka.

The accused denied the charges before Magistrate Kennedy Cheruiyot.

The prosecution objected to the accused being granted bail stating that there was a likelihood of witness interference.

He will remain in custody until the child testifies.

The matter will be heard on 12th July.

