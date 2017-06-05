Kenyan Man Shot Dead In The US

0 SHARES Share Tweet

An Atlanta-based Kenyan man succumbed to injuries Sunday morning after he was shot by a gunman while working at a petrol station in Birmingham, Alabama, in the United States.

Mike Mulwa, 29, was shot following an altercation on Saturday night at a Citgo filling station, located on 9800 block of Parkway East in Birmingham.

A statement from local police said that officers from the East Precinct responded to an emergency call at around 11.30pm on Saturday and found two people trying to resuscitate the victim.

“Mulwa was rushed to the University of Alabama trauma hospital where he underwent surgery but died from the gunshot wound at 4.30am on Sunday,” read the statement.

Investigators believe robbery was the motive.

By Sunday evening, detectives were still investigating the shooting and asked anyone with any information to call the police.

“Investigators are sure an altercation took place inside the location and at some point the victim was shot,” said Sgt. Bryan Shelton, the lead detective.

“People should be able to go to work and return home without being the victim of a crime. Our investigators will work hard to bring this family answers and bring the killer to justice,” added Shelton.

A family member told the Nation that Mr Mulwa was the founder of the #254 clothes label and the proprietor of the #254 skill-wear fashion brand. The Kenyan community in Atlanta was shocked by the news of Mr Mulwa’s death.

“His wife, who is expectant with their third child, is in disbelief and is totally saddened by the news,” said Chege Maina, a close family friend.

