Hospital Services Paralysed As Nurses Go On Strike

Health services were on Monday paralyzed countrywide as nurses down tools demanding signing and registration in court of renegotiated CBA.

The Kenya National Union of Nurses (Knun) had directed all its 45,000 members to strike starting today until the CBA is signed and implemented.

In Nairobi, the health caregivers took to the streets to demand action from the county government.

Similar protests were witnessed in Mombasa, Vihiga and Kakamega counties, where the health workers kept away from their work stations.

The agreement offered nurses in the G-L job groups an annual payout of Sh20,000 and Sh15, 000 for those in group M and above.

Sixty per cent of the deal was to be honoured in January this year and the remainder in July 1.

