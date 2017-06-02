YAYA TOURE SIGNS ANOTHER DEAL WITH CITY

Yaya Toure has signed a new one-year deal with with Manchester City,
which keeps him at the club for an eighth season.
Toure, whose previous contract was due to expire this summer, has agreed to spend an eighth season at the Etihad Stadium.
The four-time African Footballer of the Year was frozen out of the first-team squad early in the season after a row between his agent and City boss Pep Guardiola, but he returned to the side in November and finished with seven goals from 31 appearances.
The 34-year-old has played 299 games for City, scoring 81 goals, since joining from Barcelona in 2010.
“I am delighted. I told myself the journey at City is not done and when I received a call from director of football Txiki Begiristain and talked to the manager I was very delighted.
“When I was first coming here I was trying to be part of a new story, of something special at this club. I am very lucky now to be part of a great club with great players around me who are helping me to achieve my targets., “ Toure told club’s website.
Maluki Bernard / writer.
