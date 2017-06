0 SHARES Share Tweet

A suspected robber was lynched by the public Friday morning in Dandora area 4 Nairobi.

It’s alleged that the suspect was behind a series of robberies in the area.

Meanwhile another suspect was stoned to death by an angry mob of civilians in the same area.

The suspect was killed Thursday morning after allegedly stealing 500 shillings from a woman.

about the author: Ghetto Radio