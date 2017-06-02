Ivan Semwanga Heavily Guarded In Death

Family spokesman Jimmy Luyinda said that the step was just so that thieves do not rob the grave.

According to reports from Uganda’s mainstream media, Ivan’s grave is heavily guarded to prevent thieves from stealing the coffin or the money the late tycoon was buried with.

The late Ivan Semwanga is still heavily guarded even as he lies six feet under.

Luyinda also said that the security will remain until the family builds a Mausoleum around the grave.

On Wednesday , some armed policemen were pictured guarding the grave while others patrolled the compound to ensure no trespassers gained access to the grave.

Ivan passed on last week after suffering a stroke and was buried on Tuesday at his ancestral home in Kyunga district, Uganda.



