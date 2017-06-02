Hessy warns rogue police men.

0 SHARES Share Tweet

As much as they are known as ruthless undercover top cops, who warn thugs on social media to change their ways or face the bullet, the legion of Hessys, are at it again.

This time round they are warning the rogue cops especially, the administrative Police whom they allege hire their rifles to goons and extort innocent civilians for their hard earned cash.

Hessy wa Kayole confirmed that two goons had been arrested around Dandora Kwa Mbao area, in possession of a rifle hired by one of the Alpha Papa, a code name for Administrative Police.

His counterpart Blackest Widow further insisted that there were numerous accusations about rogue APs operating in the same area Dandora Kwa Mbao and urged their bosses to work on those particular rogue officers.

AUTHOR: CELINA NJOKI

