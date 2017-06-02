HARAMBEE STARS TO RESUME CAMP TODAY.

5 SHARES Share Tweet

The National Football Team Harambee stars is expected to resume training camp today ,as the team ups its preparations ahead of 2019 African Cup of Nations first leg qualifier match against Sierra Leone on the 11th of june .

Football Kenya Federation’s Public Relations and Communications Manager Barry Otieno has told reporters that the foreign legion were expected to begin trickling to camp on Saturday, and by Monday, the team could have a full house.

The Stanley Okumbi coached side are preparing for a crucial assignment buoyed by their impressive recent run in build- up matches that saw them go on a 10- match unbeaten streak.

Skipper and Tottenham Hotspur midfield enforcer Victor Wanyama top the list of the foreign legion, who are expected for the assignment alongside China-based striker Michael Olunga. The Stars are clustered in pool F together with Ethiopia’s Walya Antelopes, Sierra Leone and group ticket favourites Ghana.

Maluki Bernard. writer

