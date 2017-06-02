DJ Ruff Scoops the DJ OF THE YEAR AWARD Again!!!

Ghetto gospel deejay Raphael Nyamu alias DJ Ruff has won gospel deejay of the year awards at the just concluded groove awards held last night at KICC, Nairobi.

The deejay who says he discovered his talent of mixing while in high school using Virtual DJ won the same award last year taking home deejaying equipment worth half a million Kenya shillings and five fully paid events by Safaricom.

The Economics and Statistics graduate put aside his papers for the decks and joined System Unit, before launching his solo career. He has two gospel shows on Ghetto Radio, a Teeniez and Mwafaka Awards and now two Groove Awards for both 2016 and 2017.

After the groove nomination night fans had to vote for their favorite nominees for almost a month and the nominees had to perform in several groove tours across the country including Eldoret, Karatina and Machakos.