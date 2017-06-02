DJ Ruff Scoops the DJ OF THE YEAR AWARD Again!!!

The deejay who says he discovered his talent of mixing while in high school using Virtual DJ won the same award last year taking home deejaying equipment worth half a million Kenya shillings and five fully paid events by Safaricom.
The Economics and Statistics graduate put aside his papers for the decks and joined System Unit, before launching his solo career. He has two gospel shows on Ghetto Radio, a Teeniez and Mwafaka Awards and now two Groove Awards for both 2016 and 2017.
After the groove nomination night fans had to vote for their favorite nominees for almost a month and the nominees had to perform in several groove tours across the country including Eldoret, Karatina and Machakos.
Among other big winners this year were Mercy Masika and Eko Dydda.
- Groove Awards Female Artist of the Year – Mercy Masika
- Song of the Year – Thitima Kymo & Stiga
- Dj Of the Year – Dj Ruff
- Male Arstist of the Year – Eko Dydda
- Group of the year – Adawnage Band
- HipHop Song of the Year – Eko Dydda
- New Artist of the Year – Weezdom
- Album Of The Year – Optimal Worship, Pastor Anthony Musembi
- Afro Pop Song Of The Year – Thitima , Kymo & Stiga
- Tv Show Of the Year – Angaza KBC
- Collabo of the year – Collo and Bruz Newton
- Audio Producer of the Year – Magic Mike
- Video Producer of the year – Sammy Dee
- Groove Awards 2017 Talent To Watch – Mc Neb
- Songwriter Of The Year – Pitson
- Skiza Ringback Tone of year – Mercy Masika Shule Yako
- Radio Gospel Presenter – Eva Mwalili
- Gospel Radio Show Of The Year – Gospel Sunday, Milele FM
- Worship song of the year – Eric Smith, Patakatifu pako
- Reggae song of the year – Hopekid
- Dance Group Of The Year – Mavericks
- Video Of the Year – Adawnage Band – I Live For You
- Nyanza Song Of The Year – Joanne Amayo
- Coast Song of the Year – Mercy Dilai, Yuko Nawe
- Central song of the year – Jane Muthoni
- Eastern Song Of The Year – Stephen Khasolo
- Rift Valley Song Of The Year – Margaret Cheruiyot
- Western County Song Of The Year – Timothy Kitui ft OLE WILLY – KHUBIRA BYOSI
- South African Artist of the year – Pompi (Zambia)
- Outstanding Contributor of the Year – All Over Dance Crew