THE RICH KIDS OF EAST AFRICA

8 SHARES Share Tweet

Just the other day bongo singer Diamond Platnumz revealed that his two year old daughter, Princess Tiffah makes well over a million shillings in a month. Just the other day bongo singer Diamond Platnumz revealed that his two year old daughter, Princess Tiffah makes well over a million shillings in a month.

In an interview the singer said, It’s the way I presented her. I have been able to brand my children as celebs and God helped us succeed. If you look at my first daughter she cashes in a one million. So it’s all God’s blessings and support from fans.”

It is slowly becoming a trend for celebrities to have their kids as brand ambassadors to baby products.

Diamond’s son who is barely a year old is the brand ambassador for baby shop just like his elder sister.

Prince Nilan who was born last year became baby shop’s ambassador soon after birth.

Another baby making mullah at an age where she doesn’t even know how to count is Dj Mo and Size 8’s daughter Ladasha Belle.

Ladasha or baby Wambo as she is commonly referred to is the Kenyan brand ambassador for soft care diapers.

We can only wait to see which celebrity baby will join the brand ambassador’s wagon next.

Is it Dj Pierre’s baby Ricca or Jacky Vike’s unborn child.

AUTHOR: ANNETTE AMONDI

about the author: Ghetto Radio