Kidero cleared

Nairobi Governor Dr Evans Kidero and his running mate Deputy Governor Jonathan Mueke have been cleared by IEBC to vie in August election.

This is after presenting their nomination papers to the commission at Kasarani stadium Nairobi on Thursday.

Jubilee gubernatorial aspirant Mike Mbuvi Sonko is scheduled to present his papers in the afternoon.

meanwhile Nairobi Governor Aspirant Miguna has been given until Friday to correct anomalies in his nomination papers by IEBC after being turned away.

He was turned away when he went to present his nomination papers.

County returning officer Joseph Mele said he presented 2,000 signatures in JPEG, as opposed to the Excel format.

Aspirant Peter Kenneth is also expected to present his papers.

10 aspirants are seeking to be cleared by the IEBC to run for the Nairobi Governor seat.

A tight race is expected in Nairobi once they are cleared to vie in the August 8 race.

