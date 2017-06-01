IYANYA TO WOW NAIROBI BABES IN A POOL PARTY

30 SHARES Share Tweet

Nigerian singer Iyanya has confirmed that he will headline a rooftop pool party in Nairobi on June 4th.

The singer’s Nairobi office,Temple Management Company confirmed that Iyanya will have a meet and greet with fans on Thursday June 1st at the upscale B –CLUB located at Diamond Plaza and an exclusive performance on Sunday June 4th at the B-CLUB VIP Pool Party.

Iyanya’s new eight-track Signature EP album produced by Mavins Records led by maverick producer, Don Jazzy has been creating headlines in the music industry and it is not a surprise he was chosen for the gig.

The album includes popular songs such as Hold On, Up 2 Sumtin, Odoyewu and Baby Answer.

During his brief visit, the ladies’ man will visit popular media houses for interviews.

The event’s billboards are already doting parts of the city’s nerve centre.

AUTHOR: ANNETTE AMONDI

