Willy Paul Ana Ma Feelings!!

Early this month gospel artiste Willy Paul stormed out of groove nomination night because he had not been nominated for any category.

The singer who has not been nominated for the awards for the past two years seems to be very bitter with the groove nomination panel.

Willy Paul has been posting suggestive posts on his social media accounts with sayings such as “awards will not take you to heaven.”

At the peak of his feelings Willy Paul has now recorded a new song with the tittle degree. The sneak peak of the song suggests that he may be hitting back at the nomination panel.

A post promoting the song has is labelled “you don’t need awards/degree to go to heaven. God loves you just the way you are.”

The song is set to drop on 1st June the same day the groove awards will be taking place. It is however not clear whether the singer will boycott the event. We will just have to wait and see.

AUTHOR: ANNETTE AMONDI

