Standard Media employee’s car stolen mysteriously

38 SHARES Share Tweet

Standard Media Group employee has been treated to a rude shock after losing his car in unclear circumstances.

Silas Kwodi who works with the Standard Media Group technical team claims that he lost the car in Kasarani on Friday.The lost car is a grey Toyota Premio old model, Plate number KAU 252U.

According to the Standard, he reported the case to Kasarani Police Station and it was booked under OB number 0B34/27/5/2017 but he is appealing to anybody who might have spotted it to contact him on this number 0721714173 or report to nearest police station.

According to the police, there is a highway gang that is known for carjacking motorists and stealing from them.It is believed that the stolen vehicles are taken to Kayole, Ruai, and Kasarani where they are either stored or dismantled into spares.

Meanwhile Kasarani police boss said the car thieves have become technically sophisticated, adding that they work as a team to pull off the heist.

He, however, said that police officers are on high alert and they are going to pursue the gang until they get arrested and stolen vehicles recovered.

Some time back Flying Squad officers ambushed a house suspected to be a hideout for the thieves in Mirema estate, Zimmerman where they arrested two suspects.

These car thieves don’t work alone.There are those who disable the tracking device, those who look for ready market and those who give them the details of the vehicles to be stolen.

about the author: Ghetto Radio