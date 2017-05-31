Milk price to Go Down as we celebrate World Milk Day!

23 SHARES Share Tweet

Milk prices are expected to decrease by Ksh 10 from Thursday as the world celebrates world milk day.

Sugar prices are also expected decrease in the next two weeks.

Agriculture CS Willy Bett said the drop resulted from government interventions to stabilize basic commodity prices that have skyrocketed due to drought.

Bett also announced that sugar prices will stabilise in two weeks. He said a Kilogramme will cost about Sh100.

The CS this follows the government’s decision to do away with duty on sugar imports from COMESA countries.

AUTHOR: BETH MUGO

about the author: Ghetto Radio