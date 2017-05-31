MESSI WINS 4TH GOLDEN BOOT.

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Lionel messi has won his fourth Golden Shoe after Edin Dzeko was, unsurprisingly, unable to score 10 goals in Serie A’s final weekend, but the AS Roma forward did find the net to win the Italian top flight’s capocannoniere ahead of Dries Mertens and Andrea Belotti.

Messi ended Barca’s league campaign with 37 goals and 74 Golden Shoe points to his name, and with Serie A the only major league in Europe yet to finish before the weekend and none of its top scorers close to his tally, his victory was all but sealed and is now confirmed.

Dzeko, Napoli forward Mertens and Torino striker Belotti sat on 28, 27 and 25 goals, respectively, and each netted in the final game of the season to maintain the status quo and hand the former the title of Serie A’s top scorer.

While Dzeko was never going to find the goals needed to equal or overtake Messi, he nevertheless finished off the season with a majestic performance, having a hand in all three of Roma’s goals as they beat Genoa 3-2.

He found the net after 10 minutes to cancel out Pietro Pellegri’s third-minute opener, and he then teed up Daniele De Rossi to put them ahead.

After Genoa equalised through Darko Lazovic to put the Giallorossi’s UEFA Champions League group stage place under threat, Dzeko popped up in the 90th minute to provide a headed assist for Diego Perotti’s winner.

Maluki Bernard/ writer.

about the author: Polosa