Ivan Semwanga Laid To Rest!

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Ugandan tycoon Ivan Semwanga was finally laid to rest on Tuesday afternoon at his ancestral home in Nakaliro village in Kayunga district. Ugandan tycoon Ivan Semwanga was finally laid to restafternoon at his ancestral home in Nakaliro village in Kayunga district.

Ivan suffered a stroke two weeks ago and was admitted to Steve Biko Hospital in Pretoria, South Africa where he died while undergoing treatment.

Thousands turned out to pay their final respect to the tycoon at the funeral service that was deserved to a man who always lived his life in style.

Before the burial, Rich Gang members and Ivan’s friends popped bottles of champagne and poured it it the grave then threw money in his grave as a sign of respect to their president.

Ivan’s sons too paid him a tribute in an emotional message that read “Dad, so many thoughts come to our mind whenever we speak of your name; it seems without you in our lives things will never be the same. We think of the good old days when we were still so little; consumed in your love, and in your smile.

Those days are gone and no matter what we do, life will never be the same! Oh Dad, if only we could turn back the hands of time and hear your voice once more, but God called you to a better place, so peaceful and free of pain. And when we see you sleeping, we can only wish the best for you,”

Ivan died at the age of 39 just a few months shy of his 40th birthday. He is survived by his three sons.

AUTHOR: ANNETTE AMONDI

about the author: Ghetto Radio