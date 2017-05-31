Foreign based players to link up with Stars at Kenyatta Stadium

The foreign-based players will link up with the rest of the squad ahead of the 2019 African Cup Qualifiers against Sierra Leone on Thursday June 1 2017 at Kenyatta Stadium Machakos.
While the National team looks to up their preparation for the match that is scheduled under a fortnight Harambee Stars head Coach Stanley Okumbi has summoned 13 foreign based players that expected to trickle in for the crucial task.
Kenya have recently played Uganda to a 1-1 draw in March, defeated DRC 2-1 and held Malawi to a goalless in April as part of their preparations for the qualifiers.
Harambee Stars are pooled in group F together with Ethiopia’s Walya Antelopes, Sierra Leone and Ghana.
1 Abud Omar Slava -Sofia-Bulgaria
2 Agay Anthony Akumu- Zesco- Zambia
3 Ayub Masika Timbe –Beijing- Renhe China
4 David Ochieng -New York Cosmos- USA
5 Erick Ouma Kolkheti -Poti -Georgia
6 Erick Johanna -Vasalunds -IF Sweden
7 Jackson Jesse Were -Zesco -Zambia
8 Johanna Omollo -Royal Antwerp- Belgium
9 Joseph Okumu -Free State Stars -South Africa
10 Odhiambo David Owino- Zesco -Zambia
11 Ogada Michael Olunga -Guizhou -Zhicheng China
12 Onyango Brian Mandela -Maritzburg -South Africa
13 Victor Wanyama- Tottenham- Hotspurs England
