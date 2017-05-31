Foreign based players to link up with Stars at Kenyatta Stadium

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The foreign-based players will link up with the rest of the squad ahead of the 2019 African Cup Qualifiers against Sierra Leone on Thursday June 1 2017 at Kenyatta Stadium Machakos.

While the National team looks to up their preparation for the match that is scheduled under a fortnight Harambee Stars head Coach Stanley Okumbi has summoned 13 foreign based players that expected to trickle in for the crucial task.

Kenya have recently played Uganda to a 1-1 draw in March, defeated DRC 2-1 and held Malawi to a goalless in April as part of their preparations for the qualifiers.

Harambee Stars are pooled in group F together with Ethiopia’s Walya Antelopes, Sierra Leone and Ghana.

1 Abud Omar Slava -Sofia-Bulgaria

2 Agay Anthony Akumu- Zesco- Zambia

3 Ayub Masika Timbe –Beijing- Renhe China

4 David Ochieng -New York Cosmos- USA

5 Erick Ouma Kolkheti -Poti -Georgia

6 Erick Johanna -Vasalunds -IF Sweden

7 Jackson Jesse Were -Zesco -Zambia

8 Johanna Omollo -Royal Antwerp- Belgium

9 Joseph Okumu -Free State Stars -South Africa

10 Odhiambo David Owino- Zesco -Zambia

11 Ogada Michael Olunga -Guizhou -Zhicheng China

12 Onyango Brian Mandela -Maritzburg -South Africa

13 Victor Wanyama- Tottenham- Hotspurs England

about the author: Polosa