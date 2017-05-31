FKF Suspends Three Players Over Chaos

Football Kenya Federation has suspended three Administration Police FC players following chaos that erupted during a National Super League match played between Vihiga United FC and the Administrative Police FC on May 6 2017 at Mumias Complex.
A communique sent to the club’s Chairman Ibrahim Jillo signed by FKF CEO Robert Muthomi stated that Alfred Chole, Julius Muteti and Ezekiel Nga’ng’a are accused of attacking the center and fourth referee and will not take part in the club and FKF affiliated footballing activities beginning from 30 May 2017.
Administration Police FC club official Musa Musungu is also under a two year suspension for taking part in attacks against the match official.
At the same time Administrative Police FC has been slapped with a KSH 50,000 fine which shall be used to settle medical bill for the center referee. The amount will also take care of the damaged substitution at the Mumias Stadium as well as the league and competition committee meeting seating.
“The club is expected to submit to FKF a copy of the letter that indicates the internal disciplinary proceedings being taken by the club on Musa Musungu by May 6 2017”. The letter stated.
MalukiBernard/ writer
