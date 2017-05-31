Is Damian the greatest amongst Bob Marley’s Children?

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The youngest child of Bob Marley and former miss world 1976 Cindy Breakspeare, was only two years old when his father died. He is also known as Jnr. Gong or Gongzilla.

He jet into the country amidst a very controversial welcoming at the JKIA on Monday evening to perform in an event dubbed street fusion that will go down at the Carnivore grounds on Wednesday 31st may 2017.

The event is not an all reggae event in that there is an infusion of local hip hop artist, the controversial rapper Kaligraph Jones. The promoters of the show are known as cornerstone entertainment.

To most reggae fans to see Damian Marley Perform will be like to see the legend Bob Marley perform.

He is a Grammy award winning artist who mostly records his albums with the help of his brothers. He is the only reggae artist who has won two Grammy awards in one single night.

Performing with hip hop artists is not new to him since he has performed and done an album with rapper Nas which also won an award.

Damian’s latest album is known as Stony Hilland was released in 2017.

We hope that he will thrill his fans as we usher in Madaraka day.

AUTHOR: CELINA NJOKI

