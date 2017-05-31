Chiko Lawi Apologises To his fans

22 SHARES Share Tweet

In a video posted on his social platforms, Chiko says that he is sorry to his fans and any Kenyan whom he might have offended through the rant.

He is however quick to say that he cannot apologise to Damian Marley for insulting his mother.

Chiko claims that Damian Marley verbally abused his mother after he stood up for a fan and her kid.

He goes on to deny claims that the rant was all because of a selfie leaving one to wonder whether he is not the one who brought up the selfie in the first place.

AUTHOR: ANNETTE AMONDI

