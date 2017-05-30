SPORTPESA SUPER 8 PREMIER LEAGUE WEEKEND RESULTS

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Sportpesa Super 8 Premier League leaders Kawangware United rallied from behind to rescue a point in a one all draw against champions Kayole Asubuhi FC that slows down their pacy sprint atop of the pile in game week 13 played on Saturday 27 May at Calvary grounds.

After being put to the sword as early as eight minutes into the game by Kayole’s evergreen forward Joel Gedi, the West Conference early title favourites fought their way back into contention ten minutes afterwards through Kola Ganusi’s leveller that proved significant to the Laban Mwangi-coached side who now have 32 points, five more than second placed NYSA.

The draw proved costly to Asubuhi who drop to third on the 16-team log with 26 points from 8 wins and 2 draws.

MASA 1-1 MACMILLAN FC

Elsewhere at Makongeni Sports grounds, in the headline match of the weekend, Makongeni Sports Association (MASA) poor run at home was once again exposed as they battled to a 1-1 deadlock with struggling newbies Macmillan FC in a match shy of quality but more of drama.

Bramel Ambetsa sent the visitors in front at the dying moments of the opening half after his earlier free kick was ruled out by centre referee Victor Okoth who adjudged it to have deflected on a player who was on offside position.

With the match looking destined to end 1-0 in favour of the Joseph Ochieng’ led Macmillan, MASA pilled more pressure in search for an equalizer and their efforts paid off on the 83rd minute when they won a penalty after their captain Kevin Liyala was hacked down within the box prompting Okoth to point straight at the 6 yard mark despite the opponents appealing aggressively arguing aggressively that the pint sized captain had dived.

Michael Anyonga did no mistake in burying home resultant penalty for the equalizer that saved a vital point for the home team who in their seven home games so far into the season, have won only three.

With the point, MASA retain position 6 on 21 points at position and after the match, their technical director Hosea Akala admitted that his side were lucky to escape with the point.

“We made a lot of mistakes mainly up front and within the midfield; we were not keen on utilising our chances considering our opponents poor form. What I can say is that our performance was average, our opponents started well and made use of their chance but the penalty was deserved, so I am glad we got the point even though it was not what we anticipated.” Akala said.

Macmillan on the other end carried their winless streak to seven matches and languishes at 14th with an improved 8 points as a result of the outcome.

ZAMALEK FC 1-0 JERICHO FC

At Drive Inn grounds, James Mandela returned to haunt his former club as his 39th minute strike for Zamalek FC was enough to sink Jericho FC 1-0.

With their fourth straight win Zamalek leap to fourth with 26 points with while Jericho whose four match unbeaten streak was pricked descend two places below at 5th with 24 points.

AJAX YOUTH FC 1-0 NYSA

Bottom placed Ajax Youth FC sunk further into the relegation quick sand after being punished 1-3 at home by Ngando Youth Association (NYSA) at Nakeel grounds.

Sam Lemashon was twice on the mark on both side of half time (40’ & 80’) adding on to Christopher Osao’s 20th minute opener that guaranteed the Fredrick Otieno’s men second place spot on the grid with 27 points. Ajax got their consolation on the 55 minute via a Boniface Muyonga’s penalty but did not provide the much required punch to lift them from the base of the log where they are tied on 6 points with Ole Rongai who have a greater goal difference.

TUK FC 4-0 KABETE UNITED

Technical University of Kenya (TUK FC) resuscitation received another boost after posting their second win on the bounce following a sublime 4-0 win over Kabete United at CID grounds.

Tony Ouko and Stephen Odhiambo each scored a brace to guide the Lukas Aluoch led former champions to the three points that lift them to 7th on 19 points while Peter Opiyo’s Kabete sit 9th on 18 points.

METRO SPORTS FC 2-1 SHAURI MOYO BLUE STARS FC

Metro Sports FC returned to winning ways thanks to Peter Wanyonyi’s brace that saw them cruise 2-1 past Shauri Moyo Blue Stars FC at Drive Inn grounds. The Sportsmen coached by Ezekiel Akwana now have 18 points at position 8 while Shauri whose only goal of the match was scored by Ronald Ouma on the 30th minute sit 12th with 13 points.

KIAMBIU YOUTH FC 2-3 MELTAH KABIRIA FC

At Jericho grounds, Meltah Kabiria FC came from behind to squeeze a hard-fought 3-2 win over Kiambiu Youth FC. Dependable forward Valdo Madegwa scored a brace on the 15th and 80th minute for Kiambiu who as a result of the loss sit 13th with 10 points while Meltah who got their goals through Sammy Agesa (41’), Daniel Ayoyi (70’) and Dalton Musa (90’) remain unmoved at 10th on 17 points.

OLE RONGAI FC 1-3 TEAM UMEME

Rama Emeka (16’), John Bavon (62’), and Victor Hanyolo (72’) each claimed a goal apiece for to further compound Ole Rongai’s misery at the bottom of the log where they sit at 15th with 6 points. Rongai scored their only goal through John Odhiambo’s second half penalty but Team Umeme held on to the lead that leaves them 11th with 16 points.

about the author: Polosa