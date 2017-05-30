Netizens On 221 Million Jackpot Winner’s Case!

34 SHARES Share Tweet

The internet is lit with conversation and wonder after Sportpesa 221 million jackpot winner Samuel Abisai posted a photo having a nice time with a white woman. The internet is lit with conversation and wonder after Sportpesa 221 million jackpot winner Samuel Abisai posted a photo having a nice time with a white woman.

Many people commented on the photo asking Abisai if the woman was his girlfriend or just a random stranger he took a photo with.

In the photo it seems like the two are having fan somewhere in what looks like a National Park.

It has however been confirmed that the woman is not a stranger to Abisai as he is seen with her again in another photo abroad.

Abisai said he was single days after winning the mega jackpot and its seems like his new status has earned him a sweetheart.

AUTHOR: ANNETTE AMONDI

about the author: Ghetto Radio