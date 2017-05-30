It’s a neck to neck race for Uhuru and Raila!

President Uhuru Kenyatta will win the general election if it was held today according to a new poll released by IPSOS.
According to the poll Uhuru enjoys a 47% support compared to opposition’s NASA presidential candidate Raila Odinga with 42% support.
The survey also found that 71 per cent of Kenyans believe the country is headed in the wrong direction.
8% are undecided
