Importance of the month of Ramadan to Muslims

Ramadan is upon us again.

Muslims all over the world ushered in the holy month on 27th May 2017 and it will end on 28th June 2017, depending on the citation of the moon.

Ramadan is the ninth month on the Muslim Lunar calendar. Healthy adult Muslims fast from dawn until dusk. They are not supposed to get angry or eat, drink or engage in any immoral activities.

Other acts of worship such as prayers, reading the Quran and acts of charity works are encouraged during this period.

Muslims also believe that the Quran was revealed in Ramadan.

During this holy month, Muslims wake up early at dawn to eat a pre dawn meal called Suhoor , and break their fast in the evening with a meal referred to as Iftar.

It is common for mosques to host large Iftars especially for the poor and needy. Nightly prayers called Tarawih are held after Iftar.

Islamic tenets such as generosity or giving back to the community are shown in this particular period.

Ramadan Kareem and Saum Maqbul to all our Muslim brothers and sisters.

AUTHOR: CELINA NJOKI

about the author: Ghetto Radio