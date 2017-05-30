Another girl warned to surrender or ‘akule copper!!’

164 SHARES Share Tweet

A suspected gangster by the name Sampayo Kinyanjui was shot down on Sunday morning .

As usual he had been warned earlier on by Hessy for being a nuisance and terrorizing residents around Roysambu, Zimmerman, Thome and Marurui area.

His squad or “mbogi” as is better known have vowed to avenge for their gunned friend.

The slain youth who had escaped to Kayole was mourned by his girlfriend Scolet Nyawira.

Scolet Nyawira was also cautioned by Hessy on social media to surrender or rot in hell in the coming days.

Let’s wait and see if Scolet will heed to Hessys call ama atakula copper.

AUTHOR: CELINA NJOKI

about the author: Ghetto Radio