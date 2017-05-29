Savara Launches Program For Women Empowerment.

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Sauti sol's Savara Mudigi has launched a program to help young women through empowerment, growth and self appreciation.

The program dubbed SAWA or Savara Women’s Advanced Program’s first phase will be rolled out in Eastland with a football tournament at Camp Toyoyo in Jericho and an after party that will see Sauti sol hold their first ever performance in eastlands.

The singer said the program is something that has always been close to his heart and now that he turned thirty he feels he has a second chance in life and it would be a perfect birthday present to him.

Savara has called on young women in eastlands to apply for the SAWA training program.

The singer is yet to reveal the key details of the SAWA initiative but says he will do so in due time.

AUTHOR” ANNETTE AMONDI

