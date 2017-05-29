Miguna threatens to sue media after publishing Daughter’s Sexcapades

113 SHARES Share Tweet

Nairobi gubernatorial aspirant Miguna Miguna has threatened to sue the Standard Media Group following a scandal involving his daughter’s sexual life.

This was after one of the media house’s publication, The Nairobian published a story claiming that his daughter was providing escort services to men through a members only website. The story was published despite Miguna’s stern warning against the publication.

The publication alleged that Miguna’s 22 year old daughter Atieno Miguna shared 6 nude photos on a website inviting men to come taste her sweet honey jar.

According to the source Miguna’s daughter used the name Tiana and her Gmail address as her contacts for those who wanted to reach her for some ‘fun’.



One of her posts is claimed to have read: ”Hi I’m Tiana every man’s ebony dream. Do you want to play? Come join me for naughty sensual fun. Let me help you unwind and relax… text 416-473 -*** pls no blocked numbers Tiana.”

Miguna immediately took to twitter to warn the publication from interfering with his family calling the media house a cartel media that has a personal vendetta against him.

He went ahead to tell The Standard Group that they can feel free to meddle with him but should steer clear of his children as they are a no go zone.

AUTHOR: ANNETTE AMONDI

about the author: Ghetto Radio