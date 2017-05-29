KENYAN COACHES FOR ARSENAL TRAINING CAMP
65 local coaches converged in Nairobi today for the third SportPesa Arsenal Training Camp, optimistic they will learn invaluable lessons that will help them emulate the famous ‘The Arsenal Way’ that has captured the imagination of the world.
The training which begins in May 29 to June 2 has been initiated by leading betting firm Sportpesa and Arsenal Training Camp For Kenyan Coaches .
The training is expected to give the Kenyan Coaches tactics and skills that will ensure Kenya competes effectively.
Speaking during the launch of Training Camp in Nairobi Today Kenyan Priemer League C.E.O Jack Oguda Praised the Sportpesa company for the endless effort they are putting for the love of promoting Local football, “They are here to build Kenyan football to greater heights and it you should put what you learn here into practice so that Kenya can have a better CHAN (Africa Home Nation Championships) next year,” Oguda emphasized.
SportPesa reiterated their commitment in sustaining the Arsenal camps in their mission to ensure the country’s football develops to international standards. “We shall continue having Arsenal camps in Kenya annually and they will expand to other countries such as Tanzania. In future, we shall include more clubs from the grassroots, watch this space,” SportPesa Global Chief Marketing Officer, Joyce Kibe added.
