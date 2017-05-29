IEBC rejects Justus Juma papers to vie for the presidency

35 SHARES Share Tweet

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries commission IEBC has rejected to clear Justice and Equality party Presidential aspirant Justus Juma citing unsigned list of supporters among other anomalies.

President Uhuru Kenyatta is also expected to submit his nomination papers to the electoral commission as he campaigns for a second term in office.

He is expected at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) at 2.15pm to seek clearance from the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) ahead of the August 8 elections.

He will be accompanied by his deputy, William Ruto, Jubilee Party national officials, and candidates in Nairobi.

Others expected to submit their papers are Jirongo Shakhalaga of the United Democratic Party (UDP), and Independent candidates Michael Wainaina and Joseph Nyagah.

The submission of papers by presidential candidates which started on Sunday is due to close on Monday evening.

