Entebbe Airport Shuts Down as Ivan’s Body Arrived Home.

Hundreds of Ugandans thronged Entebbe international airport to receive the body of fallen business tycoon Ivan Ssemwanga which arrived in Uganda from South Africa on Sunday.

The remains of Ivan were flown to Uganda ahead of his burial on Tuesday May 30th at his rural home in Kayunga distric, central Uganda.

The tycoon passed on Thursday last week being put on life support at Steve Biko Hospital in Pretoria, South Africa following a stroke.

Popular Ugandan billionaire SK Mbuga together with other wealthy friends arrived in posh rides at Entebbe international airport to receive the body of their friend.

Zari and her kids also flew to Uganda on the same plane that carried the remains of Ivan.

AUTHOR: ANNETTE AMONDI

about the author: Ghetto Radio