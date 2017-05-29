Elani In Dallas

13 SHARES Share Tweet

Kenyan music band Elani brought out the life of Kenyans living in diaspora with a big performance.

The group which performed in Dallas over the weekend recorded short clips for their fans back home to see the massive support they got from their fans in diaspora.

In the videos Elani is seen performing to a full house crowd that is lit up and singing along to their tracks.

The group posted online how it is greatfull for the huge support during the Dallas show.

AUTHOR: ANNETTE AMONDI

