ARSENAL AND Borussia Dortmund BIG WINS

31 SHARES Share Tweet

Alexis San

Alexis Sanhez gave Arsenal the lead in 2-1 win over Chelsea after only four minutes, when referee Anthony Taylor overruled his assistant after he had flagged for offside against Aaron Ramsey.

The Premier League champions also claimed Sanchez handled in the build-up. And their task became even harder when Victor Moses was correctly sent off by Taylor in the second half after receiving a second yellow card for diving.

Diego Costa revived Chelsea’s hopes of a repeat of their league and FA Cup double in 2010 when Arsenal keeper David Ospina failed to keep out his deflected shot with 14 minutes left.

And in the German league ,Ousmane Dembele cut in from the right to lift an eighth-minute opener into the roof of the net for Dortmund and they beat

2-1.

Ante Rabic swept in a 29th-minute equaliser, and Haris Seferovic then hit the post for Frankfurt.

Aubameyang chipped his 40th goal of the season from the spot after Christian Pulisic was brought down.

about the author: Polosa