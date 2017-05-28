Odinga Cleared

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NASA presidential candidate Raila Odinga was on Sunday cleared by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries commission (IEBC) to run for President.

Commission’s Chairman Wafula Chebukati stated that Odinga was now free to campaign in any part of the country for his Presidential bid.

Earlier on Third way Alliance Kenya presidential candidate Dr Ekuru Aukot was cleared to vie for Presidency after presenting nomination papers.

Alliance for Real Change Presidential candidate Mohammed Abduba Dida was also cleared this is after been sent away by the IEBC to sign and commission his declaration forms before being cleared to run for president.

He was given up to 4pm to have the copy of his degree certified and self declaration form signed by a commissioner of oaths.

